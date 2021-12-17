Editorials
1 minute read
17 Dec 2021
6:50 am
Editorials

Drivers foot bill for government blunder

Editorials

The machine that produces driving licence cards has been broken since 24 November. No new driving licences have been produced in 3 weeks.

Photo: Citizen.co.za/Nigel Sibanda
It just doesn’t get easier for drivers on our roads. Already having to cope with an outrageous fuel hike at the start of the month and having to navigate the pothole-ridden roads on a daily basis, motorists applying for the renewal of their driver’s licences have had to deal with a number of obstacles since Covid hit our shores in March 2020. Now, they’ve been hit with yet another hindrance. The production machine that produces driving licence cards has been broken since 24 November, which means no new driving licence cards have been produced for the past three weeks. The...

Read more on these topics