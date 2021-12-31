Hein Kaiser
Journalist
2 minute read
31 Dec 2021
6:30 am
Premium

Mashaba and Steenhuisen: The vision of two leaders

Hein Kaiser

The DA leader and ActionSA president share some of their thoughts for 2022.

Picture: iStock
It may be the holiday season, but it seems as if Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen and ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba never take their eyes off the ball, or, for that matter, never stop thinking about their “next”. Each, in their own way has a relentless passion for South Africa and, it seems, consolidating and building towards the next election. Looking back on 2021, what were some of the personal and professional highlights for you? Steenhuisen: Without a doubt the election, the DA exits 2021 in far better shape than it went into it. There is great forward momentum now for...

Read more on these topics