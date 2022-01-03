Reitumetse Makwea
3 Jan 2022
Lifting of curfew: Focus is now on living with Covid

Increasing vaccination rate was also a factor.

Thousands of New Year's day revellers and holidaymakers gather on the North Pier Beach during New Year festivities in Durban on 1 January 2022 after the government lifted the curfew. Photo: Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP
With the recent decline in hospital admissions in many provinces, experts say lifting the midnight curfew on New Year’s Eve showed that the country needed to learn to live with the virus and focus more on getting the unvaxxed vaccinated. The move was welcomed by the tourism and hospitality sector. Professor Glenda Davison, Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s associate professor and head of biomedical sciences, said while there could have been an increase in trauma hospital admissions across the country, many hospitals were not under severe pressure due to an influx of Covid patients. “A curfew would have decreased the...

