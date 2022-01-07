Editorials
2 minute read
7 Jan 2022
4:10 am
Editorials

Cadre deployment over competence has crippled SA

Editorials

The ANC’s “deployed” cadres has collapsed government departments and parastatals.

The focus of the Zondo commission has been on how state capture has crippled our country – but it is not only looting of state funds which has brought us to our knees… the eye-watering incompetence of the ANC’s “deployed” cadres has collapsed government departments and parastatals. The release of the minutes of the ANC’s deployment committee meetings has laid bare how the ruling party predetermined the appointment of judges, Chapter 9 institution heads and SOE boards in a manner which the DA has described as “making a mockery of state appointment processes”. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said as...

Read more on these topics