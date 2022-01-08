Feed off your skipper, Proteas

Proteas cricket captain Dean Elgar is someone most South Africans can relate to. Resilient and unyielding, ready to defy the odds no matter what obstacles are in their path. Under lights against the backdrop of gloomy skies late on Thursday, the 34-year-old skipper carved out an unbeaten 96 to help SA level the three match Test series at 1-1, with one to play. Batting conditions weren’t easy. The ball was zigzagging off a length, and the Proteas batters could not rely on the experience they have enjoyed for the most part of this century. Up stepped the captain. The left-handed...

Up stepped the captain. The left-handed opening batsman had help from Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma, but he knew he had to be there at the end if they were to successfully chase down the required 240 runs for victory. That they did it with seven wickets in the bank is even more impressive.

By his own admission, not the most elegant of batsmen, Elgar’s strength is good old-fashioned grit.

The many times he was struck on the hands and the body is testament to this, batting for more than five hours to

ensure the home side got over the line.

In similar tricky conditions in the first innings, he spent 171 minutes at the crease for a watchful 28 against a hungry Indian bowling attack.

It was South Africa’s first Test win over India at the Wanderers in their sixth attempt and it ensured their record of having never lost to the tourists in a home Test series was still in tact.

Elgar said: “It’s always a privilege to represent your country. I would like to think the knocks I take make me extra motivated to perform. Some would call it stupid and some would call it brave. The bigger picture is for us to win.”

The third Test starts in Cape Town on Tuesday. Elgar’s team-mates need to feed off their captain’s heroics. Bring on the finale.