Feed off your skipper, Proteas

34-year-old Dean Elgar carved out an unbeaten 96 to help SA level the three match Test series at 1-1, with one to play.

Dean Elgar of South Africa has shown he is one of the toughest cricketers around. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Proteas cricket captain Dean Elgar is someone most South Africans can relate to. Resilient and unyielding, ready to defy the odds no matter what obstacles are in their path. Under lights against the backdrop of gloomy skies late on Thursday, the 34-year-old skipper carved out an unbeaten 96 to help SA level the three match Test series at 1-1, with one to play. Batting conditions weren’t easy. The ball was zigzagging off a length, and the Proteas batters could not rely on the experience they have enjoyed for the most part of this century. Up stepped the captain. The left-handed...

