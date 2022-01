South Africa has entered a period where coalition politics may just be our national saviour and redirect us on a trajectory of progress and prosperity. A coalition government is usually the result of different political parties coming together to cooperate in the administration and regulation of a country. This type of situation typically happens in times of great crisis such as a war. In our situation, a coalition is essential as we have experienced an unprecedented political meltdown in the current administration and the associated instability it has brought to our daily lives, our economy, our security, and our country....

South Africa has entered a period where coalition politics may just be our national saviour and redirect us on a trajectory of progress and prosperity.

A coalition government is usually the result of different political parties coming together to cooperate in the administration and regulation of a country. This type of situation typically happens in times of great crisis such as a war.

In our situation, a coalition is essential as we have experienced an unprecedented political meltdown in the current administration and the associated instability it has brought to our daily lives, our economy, our security, and our country.

This is largely because many of the entitled and esteemed members of our burned down parliament openly adopted the policy of “f**k the people”. This motto is evident in everything they say and do – or don’t do. These parliamentarians have discarded the will of the people in favour of the will of their bank accounts. In fact, they have

rejected all forms of accountability.

ALSO READ: Call for Ramaphosa to end the State of Disaster

To them, the people are merely obstacles and pawns on the path to self-enrichment. It seems they afforded themselves the divine right to steal and lie and cheat wherever possible. We can only hope that coalition politics will be free from egos and that opportunistic party interests will not become the order of the day.

If we are to be subjected to workable coalition politics, it is now the time for the “coalition of the willing” to put aside their personal and party differences and together fix what this current administration has broken and destroyed due to their insatiable personal greed and shocking indifference towards the people.

Hopefully, the “coalition of the willing” will govern for the people and not for themselves. Our recent local elections

clearly sent a very strong message to the government. The voters are tired of the dismally corrupt, incompetent,

and unaccountable local governments. The voters are even more sick and tired of the current political motto of “f**k the people”.

This was clearly proven by the current administration’s poor showing at the polls. It is hoped that coalition politics will fix the many broken things that now disrupt our daily lives: the broken driver’s licence machine (we only have

one to serve the entire country!); broken roads filled with potholes; broken SOEs; a broken power supply utility; a broken national trajectory; and broken hopes and dreams.

It is hoped that coalition politics will finally rid us of the deceptive but wealthy geriatric tsotsis that have inhabited our failed and credibility-lacking government. Regardless of what we may hope for, coalition politics often fails due to interparty and intraparty competitions, and the desire to rise to a position of overall power.

Successful coalition politics can result in successful, stable and policy-inspired practices if they govern for the benefit of the people. Should this happen, it will prove beyond any doubt that the coalition enjoys stability. Let’s

hope so, as the country doesn’t need “elephant politics” where those that have assumed the mantle of high-level political masters try use their political weight to push their agendas.

Something the current administration has sorely lacked is personal competency and leadership skills. Management skills have been nonexistent.

It is hoped that any attempt at a coalition government at local level takes heed to these deficits and appoints people who are competent and driven to ensure stability and economic growth.

The “coalition of the willing” must now seize the moment and show that they are capable of implementing good governance, redirecting the failure we have been subjected to, and uniting a very divided country.

ALSO READ: Continued state of disaster an ‘abuse’ of Disaster Management Act

They must secure, improve, and expand our broken infrastructure. They must lead by example and not due to self-perceived entitlement as is the case.

If they adopt this approach, they will gain more support than they believed possible in our next general election. We don’t need a “coalition of the willing” who boast of their false military achievements.

We don’t need a “coalition of the willing” that tries to rewrite history in order to propagate false lessons we can learn from a fake history. We don’t need a “coalition of the willing” that thrives of divisiveness and incompetence. We need one that is able and prepared to take hard and tough decisions to redirect the failure brought upon us by this disastrous administration.

And lead from the front. If our coalition politics descends into more divisiveness and militant populism, our “coalition of the willing” will simply lead us down the garden path and adopt the current administration’s disgusting policy

of “f**k the people”.

We, the voters, must then stand together and in a united voice shout: “No more!”