Foreigners have become scapegoats for our faults

The idea that job opportunities are lost to South Africans because of the presence of foreigners is in itself an argument without merit.

Migrants from several African countries have been camping outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for just under a month. Aline Bukuru from DRC told News24 that refugees from several African countries had decided to camp outside the UNHCR offices due to ongoing xenophobia and the threat thereof in South Africa. An urgent court application to remove refugees has been postponed by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to 13 November. On Wednesday, the heard that the parties cited in an application by the do not agree with their draft order. The home associations, Waterkloof Homeowners' Association and Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens' Association, representing residents in the two upmarket suburbs have approached the court seeking to prohibit the refugees from staging a sit-in. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
As a growing country, no matter the slowness in development, possibly even a regression, we must be mindful that South Africa is no island. Every time the country has a xenophobic flare-up, our reactionary government goes through great pains to convince not only South Africans but the rest of the gawking world that these are acts of criminality. The idea that job opportunities are lost to South Africans because of the presence of foreigners is in itself an argument without merit, and yet our government has failed to put it into clearer context. The truth is that, on our work...

