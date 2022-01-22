Well done, matric class of 2021

To the matric class of 2021, well done. You have succeeded despite all the many obstacles and challenges that you have faced. And there certainly have been many. Bear in mind this group of pupils have had to endure two tough, interrupted years to finish their high school careers due to Covid. In 2020, distance learning, rotational schedules and altered terms were the norm. While it seemed to settle down somewhat in 2021, any disruptions will only negatively impact one’s schooling. To the 76.4% of pupils that passed the National Senior Certificate this year, congratulations. To those that didn’t quite...

To the matric class of 2021, well done. You have succeeded despite all the many obstacles and challenges that you have faced.

And there certainly have been many. Bear in mind this group of pupils have had to endure two tough, interrupted years to finish their high school careers due to Covid. In 2020, distance learning, rotational schedules and altered terms were the norm. While it seemed to settle down somewhat in 2021, any disruptions will only negatively impact one’s schooling.

To the 76.4% of pupils that passed the National Senior Certificate this year, congratulations. To those that didn’t quite make it, it’s not the end of the world. There are other options available to you in this difficult time.

More than 800 000 pupils wrote their matric exams late last year in 67 subjects. More than 13 000 wrote their exams at Independent Examinations Board (IEB) schools in 65 subjects. The IEB results saw a pass rate of 98.39%. No doubt plenty of hours of sweat and hard work was put in.

It’s not just the pupils that put in the hard yards to achieve the results. We are blessed to have so many good, unselfish teachers who ensure our children receive a solid education.

Making it through 12 years of schooling is something to be celebrated. Bullying and peer pressure are just

some of the stumbling blocks children face daily.

Yes, the massaging of marks upwards in 42% of the subjects is concerning. So, too, are the poor conditions so many of our children have to find a way through – whether it’s at home or at school.

The words from British historian GM Trevelyan ring true for our youth: “Never tell a young person that anything cannot be done.” If you can come out on top after surviving the pandemic, while also balancing your studies and all the other challenges life throws at you, then anything is possible.

To the class of 2021, the world is your oyster.