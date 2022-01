The public tiff between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu can be likened to parents fighting in front of their children. No one wants to see it but if it must happen, do so behind closed doors. Two weeks ago, Sisulu attacked the judiciary in a column when she claimed the constitution and the judiciary are used to maintain systems of poverty and oppression. She has since penned more letters. On Thursday evening, it came to a head when the presidency released a statement that Sisulu had apologised and retracted her attack on the judges, only for the...

The public tiff between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu can be likened to parents fighting in front of their children. No one wants to see it but if it must happen, do so behind closed doors.

Two weeks ago, Sisulu attacked the judiciary in a column when she claimed the constitution and the judiciary are used to maintain systems of poverty and oppression. She has since penned more letters.

On Thursday evening, it came to a head when the presidency released a statement that Sisulu had apologised and retracted her attack on the judges, only for the tourism minister to deny the statement later that evening. Yesterday, Sisulu blasted Ramaphosa’s “mischievous” media team for allegedly misrepresenting the outcomes of their meeting.

Whether it is a political power play from Sisulu or sheer defiance, this has certainly got the attention of

many within the ANC. Now, some are calling for the Cabinet minister to appear before their integrity committee

for undermining her boss. Others believe she should be fired, while her supporters feel Sisulu has raised some good points and should be allowed to air them.

It’s been more than two weeks now and truth be told, most people have had enough of it. Mr President, it’s time to sort this out, one way or another.