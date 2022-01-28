Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
28 Jan 2022
5:00 am
Editorials

No easy task to bring Ramaphosa down

Editorial staff

Ramaphosa didn’t get to where he is by being a political innocent and also has a thick and resilient hide. So he won’t be easy to bring down.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers closing remarks following a two-day ANC lekgotla. Photo: Screengrab
One of the most potentially dangerous events in wild Africa is when a cornered, or wounded, buffalo turns to make a stand against its enemies. The significance of that should not be lost on the political foes of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has taken on the persona of a buffalo in popular idiom. Although Ramaphosa has the outward appearance of a man who strives to be all things to all people and who seems to be weak and vacillating much of the time, it would be foolish of those who wish to bring him down, or derail his campaign to...

