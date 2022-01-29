Ken Borland
Rassie van der Dussen a Proteas leader in the wings

Van der Dussen can step in for Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj if they are unavailable for any reason.

Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen has now established himself in the Proteas top-middle order. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
Temba Bavuma has made a tremendous start to his tenure as South Africa’s white-ball captain and Keshav Maharaj was also excellent when standing in for him. But it is heartening to know that if they are unavailable for any reason, there is another calm, deep-thinking leader in the team who could do the job with aplomb. Rassie van der Dussen has cemented his place in the limited-overs teams in spectacular fashion and his heroics in the recent one-day international (ODI) whitewash of India leave him with 1 267 runs in 26 innings in the 50-over format, at the extraordinary average...

