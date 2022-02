The multimillion-rand Nokuthula Centre and Special School in Johannesburg is facing allegations of corruption, mistreatment of staff, and depriving disabled pupils of resources as the principal allegedly siphons R100,000 a month into a secret account. Sources within the school state that this secret account is allegedly used to pay some of the staff an extra salary each month, leaving the pupils of the R300-million school with no books or toys and disabled children having to eat with their hands as the school has no cutlery. Double pay for teachers and staff According to bank statements seen by The Citizen,...

The multimillion-rand Nokuthula Centre and Special School in Johannesburg is facing allegations of corruption, mistreatment of staff, and depriving disabled pupils of resources as the principal allegedly siphons R100,000 a month into a secret account.

Sources within the school state that this secret account is allegedly used to pay some of the staff an extra salary each month, leaving the pupils of the R300-million school with no books or toys and disabled children having to eat with their hands as the school has no cutlery.

Double pay for teachers and staff

According to bank statements seen by The Citizen, R102,970 of the school’s funds goes into another account titled “Health” each month. This money is allegedly used to remunerate teachers and staff who are already under the payroll of the education department.

A source at the school claimed the principal pays herself an additional R12,500 from the school’s funds each month and staff, such as the deputy principal, administrative assistants, professional nurse, occupational therapist, drivers and general assistants, all appointed by the department of education, also pocket an extra salary. These range from R3,500 up to R10,500 for the deputy principal.

The Nokuthula LSEN School in Lyndhurst, 3 February 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

This was evident in payslips of an administrative assistant seen by The Citizen. On the 15th of each month, she receives a R19,000 salary from the Gauteng Department of Education, and on the 25th she receives another R7,800 from the school.

“This money is used to pay staff, who are already getting paid by the state, an additional amount of money. The bank statements of [the administrative assistant] shows this pattern to be true,” said the source.

Claims of poor management leave disabled pupils suffering

Not only is money being misused at the school but there are also claims of mismanagement which has left the school with no resources for the pupils and teachers.

With classes consisting of children with up to five different disabilities, teachers claim they have no stationery or assistants and the pupils have no cutlery. Other items, such as gas stoves and donated groceries, have also apparently mysteriously vanished.

“We are supposed to have assistants but we find there are four children in wheelchairs and no assistants. Some of them wear nappies – what do we do when they need to be changed? Some of the pupils struggle with cutlery and end up eating with their hands, which is not allowed,” said a source who has resorted to reporting the school to the Gauteng Education Department.

Disabled children at the Nokuthula Special School have to eat with their hands as the school does not have cutlery due to the alleged misuse of funds. Photo: Supplied

“This is a very big school and government spent millions to build this school. We struggle to work because we don’t have simple stationery. We don’t have resources. We are in a class of children with five different disabilities and we don’t have resources for us to teach those learners,” she said.

A frustrated parent contacted The Citizen after receiving a call from her son’s teacher saying that he does not have a classroom.

“I was told not to bring my child to school last week because his class was apparently turned into a staff-room for the cleaners and now my son has no class,” she said.

The teacher, however, confirmed that they were eventually allocated a classroom this week.

“There was no class for days because it was changed into a tea area for the cleaning staff and bus assistants. The learners are in class this week but the classroom has no resources. But at least they can begin schooling. But there are no books, toys and the toilets are in a bad condition.”

Vocal staff end up victimised

A former bus assistant said she noticed the mismanagement at the school. After deciding to speak up, she was charged with theft.

She said she was subsequently dismissed for allegedly stealing a colleague’s cellphone.

“Only to find that the phone was not stolen but because I was speaking up about the things I saw at the school, my contract was terminated. This is because I raised issues of children not having cutlery and sometimes lack of food. Some children would go home without having eaten,” she said.

Department to investigate

When asked about the allegations levelled against her, principal Nompumza Nomathemba said she could not comment.

“I hear all that you are saying but unfortunately I won’t be in a position to comment because we are not allowed [to speak to the media]. Please speak to the Gauteng Department of Education rather,” she said.

Following complaints lodged by teachers to the department, Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were aware of the allegations and will be investigating.

“The department is aware about the said allegations at the school. Subsequently, we have launched an investigation to establish facts around this matter. We view such in a very serious light and, as such, we will monitor the investigation closely. The department will continue to monitor the situation at the school and intervene accordingly,” said Mabona.

