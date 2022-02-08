Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
8 Feb 2022
4:55 am
Editorials

Ramaphosa must address threatening ANC factionalism before it explodes

The orgy of lawlessness, which originated in KZN and erupted as Jacob Zuma went to jail, would have suited the former president and those in the ANC loyal to him.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
The ANC’s internal factional struggle is the biggest threat to the safety and security of this country. The panel which investigated last year’s looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng didn’t say that in so many words, but its recommendation that the divisions “be addressed as a matter of national security now”, was chilling. The orgy of lawlessness, which originated in KZN and erupted as Jacob Zuma went to jail, would have suited the former president and those in the ANC loyal to him. The initial protests and attacks on trucks and other economic targets were well-planned and co-ordinated via...

