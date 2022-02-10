Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
10 Feb 2022
4:30 am
Editorials

No more empty promises, it’s time Ramaphosa acts

Editorial staff

promised to “initiate a process to review the configuration, number and size of national government departments.” Nothing’s come of that.

Picture File: President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State Of The Nation (SONA) debate in the National Assembly on 18 February 2021 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
It seems like a lifetime ago, yet it was just four years ago, that Cyril Ramaphosa stood before us as president, using his State Of the NationAddress (Sona) to paint a glowing, optimistic picture of the “new dawn” after the dark period of state capture. We believed him. We desperately needed something, or someone, to believe in; a messiah who could offer South Africa a shot at redemption. It doesn’t take long to list some of Ramaphosa’s promises which were never realised.He promised to “initiate a process to review the configuration, number and size of national government departments.” Nothing’s come...

Read more on these topics