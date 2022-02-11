Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
11 Feb 2022
4:45 am
Columns

Norms in SA are not normal

Marizka Coetzer

Where is it the norm for crimes to be committed by those meant to protect society? In South Africa, these are the norms because there is no such thing as normal.

Picture: iStock
We survived the pandemic, now what? Everywhere it is back to normal, back to reality. Two years ago the world as we knew it came to an end… or that’s what we thought. At the time, President Cyril Ramaphosa had us on the edges of our seats as he told us howour realities would change. All hell broke loose when South Africans followed international trends by panic buyingand leaving food shelves empty. We were told to go home and stay home until further notice. We were told when we could exercise and when we could shop, what we could buy...

Read more on these topics