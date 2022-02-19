Editorial staff
19 Feb 2022
Editorials

Comrades’ Marathon return is worth celebrating

The Comrades' brings people of all ages, backgrounds, race and gender together for however many hours it takes to get to their destination.

Runners follow the Run Zone Athletics Club route as they take part in the Comrades Centenary Hope Challenge Virtual Race, 13 June 2021, in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
This week’s announcement that the Comrades' Marathon will go ahead this year after a two-year hiatus is welcome news – not only for the runners, but also the public at large. The Comrades is bigger than just the 13,000-plus runners who make their way from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, or vice versa, each year. It’s a celebration of human triumph. It brings people of all ages, backgrounds, race and gender together for however many hours it takes to get to their destination. And that’s not even counting the spectators, who pitch up in their thousands, cheering on from the sidelines. It...

