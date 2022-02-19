SA’s air force needs its wings

How the mighty have fallen. The South African Air Force (SAAF) is the second-oldest in the world and has a proud roll of battle honours, including the fight against the Nazis in World War II and then for the United Nations in the Korean War in the ’50s. It was, it is true, one of the mainstays of South Africa’s military capabilities in Namibia and Angola in the ’80s – but since then has made significant contributions to a democratic South Africa and the nations around us. SAAF choppers helped save scores of Mozambicans when floods devastated that country. Its...

Now, though, it can barely muster a quarter of its 217 aircraft into operational condition. None of our Gripen fighters – and only three Hawk fighter-bombers – are in flying condition.

We have just one C130 Hercules transport aircraft.

Most of our Orxy transport choppers and Rooivalk gunships are grounded.

There are just two operational Pilatus trainer aircraft, so no new pilots are being trained.

The chickens of years of budgetary neglect by the government are coming home to roost. There is simply not enough to run an air force and expect it to be able to be an air force.

In addition, the failure of maintenance is another casualty of the state capture thieves, as many aircraft are unable to be repaired or serviced because Denel – which does the work – is itself on the verge of collapse.

The government needs to decide whether it wants an air force, or merely an amateur air wing.