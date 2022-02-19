Editorial staff
19 Feb 2022
SA’s air force needs its wings

The government needs to decide whether it wants an air force, or merely an amateur air wing.

Mass Fly Past and Parade at the acceptance of command parade on June 04, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
How the mighty have fallen. The South African Air Force (SAAF) is the second-oldest in the world and has a proud roll of battle honours, including the fight against the Nazis in World War II and then for the United Nations in the Korean War in the ’50s. It was, it is true, one of the mainstays of South Africa’s military capabilities in Namibia and Angola in the ’80s – but since then has made significant contributions to a democratic South Africa and the nations around us. SAAF choppers helped save scores of Mozambicans when floods devastated that country. Its...

