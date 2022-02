Optimism is an important character trait. And in politics, where perception is everything, it’s critical. But in excess, optimism can cause a fatal disconnect from reality. Which is perhaps where SA is right now. Poll after poll over the past few years delivers the same result. South Africans are despondent about their economic and social circumstances. They are desperately worried about unemployment, crime and corruption and, increasingly, these blights have affected them or someone close to them. They have no faith in the country’s institutions. ALSO READ: ‘I have confidence in ministers’ – Ramaphosa on vote of no confidence bid Governing...

Optimism is an important character trait. And in politics, where perception is everything, it’s critical.

But in excess, optimism can cause a fatal disconnect from reality. Which is perhaps where SA is right now.

Poll after poll over the past few years delivers the same result.

South Africans are despondent about their economic and social circumstances.

They are desperately worried about unemployment, crime and corruption and, increasingly, these blights have affected them or someone close to them.

They have no faith in the country’s institutions.

Governing structures and public representatives elicit low levels of confidence and trust. Surveys also show that there is not much public optimism that matters will improve.

Yet, despite this, organised business is muted in its criticisms and remains invested in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s survival.

It’s instructive to look at the assessment of two influential commentators on Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson wrote that Ramaphosa is “a man on a mission” and “unwavering” in signalling that it was the function of business, not the state, to create jobs.

Vrye Weekblad editor Max du Preez wrote that Sona was “a tour de force of change, recognition of shortcomings and vision”.

Ramaphosa will have disappointed both by, days later, retreating from his “business not government” comments, as soon as he came under fire from his alliance partners.

As often has been the pattern with Ramaphosa, the package contents rarely live up to the packaging.

But the point is that not even seasoned analysts are immune to a desire to claim some rays of light in the gloom.

Ironically, given their frustrating inability to attract significant electoral support from the millions of disenchanted voters, there is light but comes from the opposition.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), which appeared to have perfected the skill of hobbling along despite a penchant for self-harm, has caught the public imagination to a degree not seen in half a dozen years.

The breakthrough was the DA’s taking control of the mayorships at the heart of the country’s economy.

While its hold on power may be precarious, the DA mayors extracted maximum political benefit by delivering a sharp illustration of how gutsy leadership can make a difference.

In both metros, the mayors have simply ordered the disconnection of services to nonpayers.

In Pretoria, City of Tshwane’s #NoFearNoFavour campaign has brought in R300 million of its R17 billion debtor’s book.

Johannesburg’s #BuyaMthetho (BringBackTheLaw) campaign kicked off on Wednesday and recovered R6 million of its R38 billion debt in the first four hours.

The obvious question is why ANC municipalities, drowning as they are in debt, have never done this? It’s about changing a culture of impunity.

But when a party’s existence revolves around cadre deployment, nepotism, graft and kickbacks, it’s impossible to change that culture from within.

Ramaphosa won’t ever change that culture because he has always been part of it and still is.

So let’s temper optimism with realism, however depressing.