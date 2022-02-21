Let’s hope the Proteas find their magic

What a difference a month in sport can make. Five weeks ago, the Proteas cricket team were on a high after staging a remarkable comeback to beat India, the then world No 1 Test team, 2-1 in the three-match series following a loss in the opening Test in Centurion. Following their 113-run defeat to India in the first Test, the Proteas bounced back with brave seven-wicket wins at the Wanderers and in Cape Town as they looked to finally turn the corner after struggling to find consistency across all formats over the last few years. Fast forward to the first...

What a difference a month in sport can make.

Five weeks ago, the Proteas cricket team were on a high after staging a remarkable comeback to beat India, the then world No 1 Test team, 2-1 in the three-match series following a loss in the opening Test in Centurion.

Following their 113-run defeat to India in the first Test, the Proteas bounced back with brave seven-wicket wins at the Wanderers and in Cape Town as they looked to finally turn the corner after struggling to find consistency across all formats over the last few years.

Fast forward to the first Test in Christchurch last week, and the Proteas hit a new low when they were thumped by New Zealand by an innings and 276 runs in just over two days, after being bowled out for a paltry 95 and 111 in their two innings.

The Black Caps put the visitors to the sword while batting and amassed 482 in their only time at the crease as they outplayed the Proteas in all aspects of the game. The last time South Africa was dismissed for less than 100 in the first innings of a Test match was 90 years ago.

Travelling to New Zealand and then being put in quarantine can’t be easy. We sympathise with the players and coaching staff, especially when you realise the hosts did not have to endure the same treatment in the

lead-up to the match.

We also question why the Proteas didn’t play a warm-up match prior to the Test to dust off the cobwebs… And let’s not forget that New Zealand are a really good Test team, ranked second in the world.

South Africa have now only lost five Tests in 46 matches to the Black Caps. They’ve also never lost a Test series to the Kiwis – a record that is now in danger.

With just a few days until the start of the second Test later this week at the same venue, there will be some serious soul searching in the squad. Let’s hope the players and coach can somehow conjure up some magic like they did against India in January.

If not, they are in for a few tough few days at the office.