Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
21 Feb 2022
7:40 am
Editorials

Let’s hope the Proteas find their magic

Editorial staff

The last time South Africa was dismissed for less than 100 in the first innings of a Test match was 90 years ago.

South Africa celebrate a wicket during the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Picture: Getty Images
What a difference a month in sport can make. Five weeks ago, the Proteas cricket team were on a high after staging a remarkable comeback to beat India, the then world No 1 Test team, 2-1 in the three-match series following a loss in the opening Test in Centurion. Following their 113-run defeat to India in the first Test, the Proteas bounced back with brave seven-wicket wins at the Wanderers and in Cape Town as they looked to finally turn the corner after struggling to find consistency across all formats over the last few years. Fast forward to the first...

Read more on these topics