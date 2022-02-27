Hagen Engler
Columns

These are bonus days – Let’s live them!

Every day, lately, we are waking up to a bonus day, so make the most of them.

When we’re young, we’re not very well acquainted with death. But it does trespass on our territory of imagined invincibility sooner or later. It’s such a shock when it happens. Among older people, death is an inevitability. For the rest of us, it feels like an injustice! My first real experience of it was when I lost my good friend the Scarab. We were deep in our twenties at the time. The Scarab lived a reckless life, and had numerous close scrapes before his life was eventually, definitively, taken from him. The statement from his funeral that has stayed with...

