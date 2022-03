If Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat of a full-scale war in Europe has taught us anything, it is that the West is blessed with the strongest, most steadfast, and principled leadership. I’m convinced that Vladimir “Bully” Putin spent the weekend hiding under his bed, crying in his pillow, ruing the day he decided to pick on little Volodymyr Zelensky. Putin knows he is in for the hiding of his life and no amount of begging will spare him the rod. Eventually, he will have to atone for his deeds. For starters, he was expressly forbidden to place his...

If Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat of a full-scale war in Europe has taught us anything, it is that the West is blessed with the strongest, most steadfast, and principled leadership.

I’m convinced that Vladimir “Bully” Putin spent the weekend hiding under his bed, crying in his pillow, ruing the day he decided to pick on little Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin knows he is in for the hiding of his life and no amount of begging will spare him the rod. Eventually, he will have to atone for his deeds. For starters, he was expressly forbidden to place his soldiers and their tanks next to Zelensky’s play area.

The entire European leadership, as well as principal Joe Biden himself, told Putin to pack his toys away and to play nicely. Not once – he was warned repeatedly. But did he listen? No.

Biden and the rest of the world’s leadership probably thought Putin would be shocked out of his socks when they responded by lighting up various landmarks around the world – like the Eiffel Tower – in the blue and yellow of

the Ukrainian flag.

It obviously didn’t have the expected effect on Putin because he laughed, kicked open Zelensky’s gate and pushed his soldiers forward. Well, that left Biden and the EU no choice but to up the ante in the punishment stakes.

Collectively, they decided to halve his pocket money and to limit the items he’s allowed to buy at the tuck shop. Oh, the fear that will induce! The custodians of world order must have been convinced that Putin would probably report to the office voluntarily and beg for leniency.

What they obviously didn’t bargain on is that Putin will probably just take pocket money from some other victim and buy his treats elsewhere. That’s what bullies do.

I expect that, should Putin continue being naughty, he can expect to be on the receiving end of the ultimate punishment before the end of the week: Biden will have no choice but to call his parents.

I can already hear his knees knocking in fear.