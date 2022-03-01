Isaac Mashaba
3 minute read
1 Mar 2022
4:30 am
Premium

It’s high time SA gets a female president, one that will keep it together

Isaac Mashaba

We have silent and true women leaders who have empathy for common people.

Picture: iStock
Whereas men are always considered to be the heads of households, it is our women that actually keep everything together. They are the ones who give birth to us, nurture and guide us, ensure we go to school, teach us the importance of values and lift us up when we fall. Yet, despite this, they remain the silent downtrodden and abused members of our society. They come in all colours and sizes. It is time their voices are heard. On the political front, we have very powerful women who have all the attributes of good leaders. They practice servant leadership....

Read more on these topics