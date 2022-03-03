Editorial staff
Keeping Mantashe after the Zondo report further taints the ANC

Zondo said “Corruption was Bosasa’s way of doing business,” going on to point the finger at current ANC chair and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s words, in the latest volume of the state capture inquiry reports – that Bosasa, had “no shame” in bribing ANC leaders, from Jacob Zuma downwards – were sobering. “Corruption was Bosasa’s way of doing business,” he said, going on to point the finger at current ANC chair and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. “The evidence that stands is that Mr Mantashe was seen by the leadership of Bosasa as a ‘brilliant connection’,” he said. “There is a reasonable prospect that further investigation will uncover a prima facie case against Mr Mantashe in respect...

