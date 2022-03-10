Hein Kaiser
Journalist
2 minute read
10 Mar 2022
4:45 am
Premium

Back to basics: Meet Pranav Bhagaloo, a young passionate vinyl record collector

Hein Kaiser

His immersion in a vinyl adventure has seen him go to great lengths to technically measure up mediums against one another.

Vinyl record collector Pranav Bhagaloo poses for a photograph with some of the vinyls in his collection, 14 February 2022, at his home in Ruimsig. Picture: Michel Bega
He was born a millennial and is part of the streaming-generation, but Pranav Bhagaloo is an audiophile and the first year law student says nothing matches the depth and soul that vinyl records bring to life in music. His immersion in a vinyl adventure has seen him go to great lengths to technically measure up mediums against one another. Bhagaloo concluded that beyond the scratchiness of a record, there’s very little difference in quality between retro and today. Bhagaloo is also a musician and loves his guitar. He said that few pleasures compare with musical discoveries like the Beatles, on...

Read more on these topics

old premium