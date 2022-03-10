Hein Kaiser
10 Mar 2022
Listening to albums as a body of work provides context

Vinyl records have enjoyed a massive surge in popularity over the past decade and most major artists are now releasing albums digitally, as well as on vinyl.

Benjy Mudie speaks to The Citizen at his shop Vinyl junkie in Blairgowrie, 2 March 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney
Vinyl records are from a time when music meant everything and the business of music was secondary. Albums were collections of tracks from artists, soundscapes of audio that represented a point in time, each release a musical anthology. Today, music is mostly rented across digital platforms and served in single portions. Yet vinyl records have enjoyed a massive surge in popularity over the past decade and most major artists are now releasing albums digitally, as well as on vinyl. Vinyl Junkie record store owner Benjy Mudie says the waiting list for some pressings is almost nine months, such is the...

