Research shows up the evils of alcohol

Seldom has a law or regulation caused such trauma to the South African psyche as the ban on booze which was implemented at various stages in the Covid pandemic in 2020. Full lockdown and curfew was bad but, judging by the outcry, we really suffered from alcohol withdrawal when we couldn’t get our dop. Now, research by a South African team, which has been published in Germany, says that the ban reduced deaths due to injuries by 14% in the first five weeks of the ban. As many as 120 deaths a week could have been prevented by the ban....

The researchers documented “ a sharp drop in violent crimes, indicating a tight link between alcohol and aggressive behaviour in society”.

They added: “Our results underscore the severe harm that alcohol can cause and point towards a role for policy measures that target the heaviest drinkers in society.”

Abuse of alcohol is a major South African societal problem and is associated with numerous social harms, including motor vehicle collisions, violence, risky sexual behaviour, as well as “long-run adverse health effects, reduced productivity at work, mortality, and morbidity”, they added.

This, despite the fact that, by their estimates, less than one-third (31%) of us drink – although those who do, tend to do so heavily.

The powerful alcohol industry lobby has pushed back hard against booze restrictions, arguing that there would be significant job losses, as well as losses to the fiscus in terms of excise duties. However, this research shows clearly that the overall impact of alcohol on society is serious.

It is a piece of real evidence – as opposed to lobbying and posturing by the alcohol industry – which the government can use to consider broader alcohol policy aimed at discouraging young drinkers and making booze, like other dangerous drugs, more difficult to acquire.