Research shows up the evils of alcohol

This is a piece of evidence that the government can use to consider broader alcohol policy aimed at discouraging young drinkers and making booze difficult to acquire.

Bottles of alcohol found in the car of a drunk driver being arrested by police during a road block on the side of a highway in Midrand, Johannesburg, February 19, 2022 during a operation O Kae Molao, manned by Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), South African Police Services (SAPS) and South African Immigration services. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Seldom has a law or regulation caused such trauma to the South African psyche as the ban on booze which was implemented at various stages in the Covid pandemic in 2020. Full lockdown and curfew was bad but, judging by the outcry, we really suffered from alcohol withdrawal when we couldn’t get our dop. Now, research by a South African team, which has been published in Germany, says that the ban reduced deaths due to injuries by 14% in the first five weeks of the ban. As many as 120 deaths a week could have been prevented by the ban....

