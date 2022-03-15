Research shows up the evils of alcohol

This is a piece of evidence that the government can use to consider broader alcohol policy aimed at discouraging young drinkers and making booze difficult to acquire.
Bottles of alcohol found in the car of a drunk driver being arrested by police during a road block on the side of a highway in Midrand, Johannesburg, February 19, 2022 during a operation O Kae Molao, manned by Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), South African Police Services (SAPS) and South African Immigration services. Picture: Jacques Nelles