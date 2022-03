The word genius can seldom be attributed to a politician. But in my book, President Cyril Ramaphosa deserves the accolade. His appointing Raymond Zondo as chief justice, with Judge Mandisa Maya as his deputy, is inventive. Up to now, the efficacy of the judiciary has been neutralised by out-of-touch people at the top. It had no need of overzealous evangelicals Only the criminal element, so pronounced in the country, enjoyed what could be termed a free, charismatic ride. No more. Zondo can now look the crooks in the eye and tell them where to get off. Or how long they’ll...

The word genius can seldom be attributed to a politician.

But in my book, President Cyril Ramaphosa deserves the accolade. His appointing Raymond Zondo as chief justice, with Judge Mandisa Maya as his deputy, is inventive.

Up to now, the efficacy of the judiciary has been neutralised by out-of-touch people at the top. It had no need of overzealous evangelicals Only the criminal element, so pronounced in the country, enjoyed what could be termed a free, charismatic ride. No more.

Zondo can now look the crooks in the eye and tell them where to get off. Or how long they’ll spend behind bars. Or what fines to cough. As chair of the state capture commission, he was obliged to wrap his personal conclusions in innuendo and could only do recommendations.

A toothless exercise. That’ll now change. Imagine Malusi Gigaba appearing before him. The chief justice goes straight for the jugular.

“You’re a liar, Mr Gigaba. There’s no way you could afford the luxuries on a parliamentary package. You are the recipient of stolen money (much of which has been earmarked for projects benefiting the poor). Despicable. The likes of you deserve the maximum sentence.”

Then there’s Dudu Myeni who allegedly received R300 000 in cash stashed in a Louis Vuitton handbag.

“Ms Myeni, you will answer the questions put to you. You got away with bypassing the state capture commission’s questions, but here you’ll open your mouth wide and give us straight answers. If you persist in playing dumb, you’ll be guilty of obstruction of justice.”

One-time Eskom CEO Brian Molefe aka Cry-Baby will suffer the same fate.

“Mr Molefe, I see you brought along a box of tissues. Good, you’re going to cry. But really, not crocodile tears. And visits to the Saxonwold shebeen are not going to help you forget your crooked financial friendship with the Guptas. You are now facing the music.”

One to look forward to is when Ace Magashule approaches the ConCourt.

“You have just played your last card, Mr Magashule. Appeal denied”.

Ridiculous speculation? Perhaps.

But the new appointments are going to nail the miscreants by hook or by crook. Oops!