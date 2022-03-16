Editorial staff
16 Mar 2022
Govt incompetence sets new low standard as it robs youngsters of their shot at better education

Thousands of learners in the Eastern Cape were left without the stationery and textbooks for the first two months of the current academic year because of an “unprecedented budget shortfall”.

Picture for illustraion purposes. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
Once again, a court has had to bring an incompetent, cadre-deployed government department to order for its unconstitutional performance. The Eastern Cape High Court ordered the provincial department of basic education to ensure that “every learner at every public school” gets the stationery and textbooks they need by the end of March. This after thousands were left without these basics for the first two months of the current academic year because of an “unprecedented budget shortfall”. The ruling was the result of an urgent application by the Khula Community Development Project – represented by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) –...

