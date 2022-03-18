Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
18 Mar 2022
6:30 am
Editorials

Mandela’s mementos: Icons are key to a country’s history

Editorial staff

For there to be the persistence of memory to truly remember history and not repeat its horrors and mistakes, one needs icons and objects.

Picture: Supplied
Nelson Mandela is our icon. He is the one who should forever remind us that one human being is not better than another simply because of their skin colour. He should forever remind us that democracy is a precious gift and that while many South Africans fought and died to win it, we should always be prepared to fight to preserve it. At the same time, we also need objects to remind us of our past: the photographs of the Sharpeville Massacre, the “Whites Only” signs on our park benches, the image of the dying Hector Pieterson being carried away...

Read more on these topics