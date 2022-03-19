Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
19 Mar 2022
6:03 am
Editorials

Ramaphosa’s move to suspend Mkhwebane long overdue

Editorial staff

The president is well within his rights to suspend the public protector.

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has less than 10 days to give President Cyril Ramaphosa reasons why he should not suspend her. The move is long overdue. For far too long Mkhwebane – whose term expires in October next year – has been allowed to stumble from one blunder to another in court since taking over from Thuli Madonsela in 2016. The public protector has substantial legal bills, both in her personal capacity and through her office, after the courts have delivered many damning judgments against her. Many judges and legal experts have questioned her reasoning and impartiality – something that...

Read more on these topics