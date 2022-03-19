Women’s Proteas giving South African supporters fresh hope

Such is the depth of their passion for sport, South African supporters can’t wait to rally behind a team that is doing well. Over the years, South Africans have been spoilt by the success of World Cup-winning Springbok rugby sides of 1995, 2007 and 2019. It’s that feeling when Louis Oosthuizen is in contention to win a golf Major entering the final round. It’s that feeling when Brad Binder is among the leaders late in a MotoGP race… a Chad le Clos or Tatjana Schoenmaker dominating in the pool at the Olympics. The list goes on. But cricket has been...

Such is the depth of their passion for sport, South African supporters can’t wait to rally behind a team that is doing well.

Over the years, South Africans have been spoilt by the success of World Cup-winning Springbok rugby sides of 1995, 2007 and 2019.

It’s that feeling when Louis Oosthuizen is in contention to win a golf Major entering the final round.

It’s that feeling when Brad Binder is among the leaders late in a MotoGP race… a Chad le Clos or Tatjana Schoenmaker dominating in the pool at the Olympics.

The list goes on. But cricket has been the one sport that has frustrated even the most ardent of fans at major events.

Now, there’s a new team giving South African supporters fresh hope – the Proteas women cricketers.

They’ve won their first four matches at this year’s 50-overs World Cup in New Zealand, including recording a rare victory over four-time winners England.

As injured regular skipper Dane van Niekerk tweeted: “Proud is an understatement! Well done [team]. “Just keep getting better, like a lekker red wine!”

Tough games against India, the West Indies and favourites Australia loom, but the Proteas have all but secured their place in the play-offs.

We realise there is still a long way to go, but to captain Suné Luus and her team, we are right behind you.