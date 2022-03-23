Youth needs more boot camps for renewal and social projects

As Vladimir Putin’s tanks, fighters, and missiles lay waste to Ukraine, it might seem like an odd time to take an unbiased look at military-style discipline. After all, every army produces stony-eyed killers, doesn’t it? Yet, down on the gang-troubled streets of Cape Town, a new military-style “boot camp” aims to turn youngsters away from the life of guns and drugs, build up their self-respect and prepare them for jobs in the “normal” world. In blue uniforms, the young women and men are up every day before dawn for three months, being put through a rigorous programme of physical and...

As Vladimir Putin’s tanks, fighters, and missiles lay waste to Ukraine, it might seem like an odd time to take an unbiased look at military-style discipline.

After all, every army produces stony-eyed killers, doesn’t it?

Yet, down on the gang-troubled streets of Cape Town, a new military-style “boot camp” aims to turn youngsters away from the life of guns and drugs, build up their self-respect and prepare them for jobs in the “normal” world.

In blue uniforms, the young women and men are up every day before dawn for three months, being put through a rigorous programme of physical and mental exercise which leaves little time for moping or craving for illegal substances.

Mobile phones, drugs, and cigarettes are prohibited.

Due to Covid-19, outside visits are not allowed but students can phone their family members two or three times – and write to them.

Students spend two weeks offsite in nature, where they go camping, hiking, and swimming and they also have to fast for 24 hours in solitude.

The course ends with four weeks of vocational training, making them employable. Those who have been through the Chrysalis Foundation programme say it gave them new confidence and hope for the future.

The success of Chrysalis needs to be looked at seriously by the central government as one possible way of tackling the twin evils of youth unemployment and the anger, depression, and drug abuse this causes.

It makes a good case for a form of national service, where people are trained to fight… but not with guns and bombs. Self-respect, discipline, confidence, and initiative are all attributes which can be inculcated.

Vocational training means national service trainees can be deployed in a range of renewal and social projects. Something to think about, President Ramaphosa?