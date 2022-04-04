Editorial staff
Enough already: Tourism sector and airlines won’t survive any more hiccups

South Africa's tourism sector has suffered enough. No more setbacks, please.

Photo: iStock
The last thing South Africa – and more specifically our tourism sector – needs right now is more problems with anything to do with our aviation. Airline setbacks Delayed flights After last month’s panic where the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) suspended kulula and British Airways domestic flights due to safety concerns, on the back of two years of damage to the airline and tourism due to the impact of Covid-19, we don’t need any further hiccups. Yesterday, flights were delayed at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport for many hours, leaving passengers fuming after an apparent technical glitch with the...

