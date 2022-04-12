Proteas spinners were the potent weapon against Bangladesh

South Africa’s men’s cricket team have again made short work of Bangladesh, winning the second Test in Gqeberha by a massive 332 runs – and once again it was spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer who led the way for the Proteas by bowling their opposition out for only 80 in their second innings on Monday. Maharaj took 7/40, becoming the first bowler in Test history to take seven wickets in the fourth innings of consecutive matches, while Harmer claimed 3/34. In the two Tests combined, Maharaj took 16 wickets and Harmer 13. ALSO READ: Proteas bask in summer sun,...

South Africa’s men’s cricket team have again made short work of Bangladesh, winning the second Test in Gqeberha by a massive 332 runs – and once again it was spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer who led the way for the Proteas by bowling their opposition out for only 80 in their second innings on Monday.

Maharaj took 7/40, becoming the first bowler in Test history to take seven wickets in the fourth innings of consecutive matches, while Harmer claimed 3/34.

In the two Tests combined, Maharaj took 16 wickets and Harmer 13.

ALSO READ: Proteas bask in summer sun, but there are bigger Tests to come

For South African fans weaned on a diet of tall fast bowlers dominating the opposition with pace and bounce, it has been a refreshing change.

You have to give the selectors, coaching staff and players great credit for the adaptability they have shown in another testing summer.

Powerhouses India were beaten on pitches which were a daunting trial for batsmen, the Proteas then drew a series in New Zealand against the reigning World Test champions and Bangladesh, who some considered favourites following their win in the ODI series, were dispatched 2-0.

Maharaj and Harmer have developed into a potent spin-bowling combination.

One hopes they can continue playing together whenever conditions are suitable.