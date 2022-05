Liverpool followers must have partied well into Saturday night and the following morning after defeating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties to win the FA Cup at Wembley. It was their second trophy of the season, following their English League Cup triumph over the same opponents at the same venue in February. On both occasions, there were no goals scored over the initial 90 minutes and the ensuing 30 minutes of extra time. Both finals were decided from the penalty spot. More importantly for Liverpool, the FA Cup victory kept their hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple alive. Having already booked their...

Yesterday, Liverpool’s chances of also winning the English Premier League title received a shot in the arm when West Ham scored twice in the first half against log-leaders Manchester City.

The champions bounced back to finish the match at 2-2, but they could have all but closed out the competition had they scored from the spot towards the end of the match.

Their draw, however, takes them four points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

City also have a superior goal difference and their fate is in their own hands regardless of Liverpool’s results.

As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after his side’s FA Cup triumph, “the quadruple, it’s outstanding that we can talk about it. It’s crazy.”

He added: “It will be incredibly tough. The quadruple is on if you like, but also off as well.”

Ahead of their Champions League final at the end of the month, in the league Liverpool play Southampton tomorrow and host Wolves on Sunday on the last day of the season.

City host Aston Villa on Sunday. It’s going to go down to the wire, that’s for sure.

Can we breathe yet?