Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
21 May 2022
6:15 am
Editorials

Can the ANC save itself from rot?

Editorial staff

Party policy head Jeff Radebe admitted on Friday that “careerists and opportunists” see the ruling party as the road to riches.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega
The saddest aspect of the exposure of the vast state capture network is that, seeing the enormous amount of taxpayer money to be looted – and the ease with which it can be done – many in the ANC would have thought: that could be me. That obvious temptation of riches beyond the dreams of many could be the biggest stumbling block for the well-meaning attempts by the ANC leadership to save their organisation from being recorded by posterity as a criminal enterprise. Party policy head Jeff Radebe admitted on Friday that “careerists and opportunists” see the ruling party as...

Read more on these topics