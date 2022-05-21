Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
21 May 2022
6:30 am
Editorials

Reckless driving: The 234km/h Limpopo speedster should be made an example

Editorial staff

Reckless driving should never be tolerated.

Speed detail tachometer. Image: iStock
Travelling at a speed of 234km/h – as a speeding motorist was this week in Limpopo – means that, in an emergency situation, you might not even see what kills you. If you do see something in your path and your reaction time – how long it takes your brain to process the information and for you to apply your car’s brakes – is average, then you will cover 65m in that one second. But, it will take you a further 300m or more to come to a stop. And there can be plenty of objects to hit in that...

