Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
28 May 2022
9:00 am
Premium

Mohlala-Mulaudzi: A rebel or a misunderstood patriot persecuted for good governance?

Sipho Mabena

In 2010 she had a tussle with her then boss, communication minister General Siphiwe Nyanda, that saw her axed as his director-general.

Suspended CEO of the Property Practitioner Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi poses for a photograph, 17 May 2022, in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
Suspended property sector regulator Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi’s public service career has been dramatic and, in the process, has inadvertently carved herself a dragon-like and maverick public persona. But is the God-fearing mother a rebel or a misunderstood patriot persecuted for being a stickler for good governance? “I do believe in God and I grew up very Catholic, but I hardly go to church. My grandmother went to church all the time and I think I’m using my grandmother’s credit because I didn’t go to church all the time. You do not need to physically be in a church,” she says with...

Read more on these topics