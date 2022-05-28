Your Home: Our new supplement to help you make memories in your home

Home, they say, is where the heart is. And with the howling gales of uncertainty blowing all around us, many will find solace in their home, the place they feel happy and safe. With the launch of our new supplement, Your Home (inside today), we hope to help you to find, or improve, that place where you can sit back, relax and say: This is mine. The supplement will deal with ideas on property, furniture and décor and hardware, taking you through the entire process of turning a mere house, flat or apartment, into a home. There will be useful...

There will be useful advice about how to assess a property you may want to buy, as well as tips about how to negotiate when taking out a bond … and warnings about some of the pitfalls that even experienced buyers may not be aware of.

Ideas about colours, textures and design elements will add to the thoughts already swirling around in your head and, hopefully, take you to places you’d never thought you’d be going.

These ideas you’ll find not only in the editorial pieces, but in the ads themselves, which are all from top companies in their respective fields. Home is always where the memories are made – so go and make some…