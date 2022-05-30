Sundowns true champs with treble

It might have taken until the final minute of extra time, after a wonderfully resilient display from Marumo Gallants, but it was fitting that Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed their dominance of the domestic scene by capturing the Nedbank Cup on Saturday. Sundowns have left the rest trailing in their wake in capturing a domestic treble, also lifting the MTN8 and strolling to a fifth consecutive DStv Premiership title. Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela have done a superb job to keep up the champion mentality that Pitso Mosimane left behind when he went to Al Ahly. ALSO READ: Is Sundowns...

It might have taken until the final minute of extra time, after a wonderfully resilient display from Marumo Gallants, but it was fitting that Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed their dominance of the domestic scene by capturing the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

Sundowns have left the rest trailing in their wake in capturing a domestic treble, also lifting the MTN8 and strolling to a fifth consecutive DStv Premiership title.

Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela have done a superb job to keep up the champion mentality that Pitso Mosimane left behind when he went to Al Ahly.

It is all very well having more resources than any other side in the country, as Sundowns undoubtedly do, but you still have to shape those resources into a winning machine.

Sundowns lost just three games in all domestic competitions, all in the league, and won the Premiership title by an absurd 16 points.

The last remaining challenge for Sundowns, indeed, is surely to be better on the continent, with their Caf Champions League exit at the hands of Petro Atletico in the quarterfinals the stand out disappointment.

It must hurt Sundowns that they will have to watch Mosimane’s Ahly, a side they beat twice in the group stages, take on Wydad Casablanca in today’s Champions League final.