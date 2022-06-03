Mud sticks, so Ramaphosa must clear the air

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be in a tight spot as his enemies target him with various accusations of bias and malfeasance in the run-up to the critical ANC elective conference in December. But for those who sense blood in the political waters, here is the reality: Ramaphosa will not be brought down by this. Indeed, he has already started dealing with it. To former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s claim – in a complaint laid with the cops – that the president tried to cover up a robbery at his farm in 2020, Ramaphosa has said simply that the matter...

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be in a tight spot as his enemies target him with various accusations of bias and malfeasance in the run-up to the critical ANC elective conference in December.

But for those who sense blood in the political waters, here is the reality: Ramaphosa will not be brought down by this.

Indeed, he has already started dealing with it.

To former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s claim – in a complaint laid with the cops – that the president tried to cover up a robbery at his farm in 2020, Ramaphosa has said simply that the matter was reported to the presidential protection unit.

And in case people were not paying attention: that unit is part of the SA Police Service.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa confirms there was robbery at farm, but denies Fraser’s allegations

Also, multinational mining giant Glencore has come to his defence on conflict-of-interest allegations over his involvement in the Eskom “war room” at a time when the power utility awarded juicy coal contracts to Glencore.

The company stated unequivocally that Ramaphosa, as a former shareholder, was not involved in its day-to-day operations.

However, there is no doubt that if not all of the mud sticks, the smell of suspicion will be left hanging over Ramaphosa.

So he needs to properly clear the air.