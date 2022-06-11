Clear the air now, Mr President

Everyone wants – and deserves – answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa related to the robbery at his Limpopo game farm. There are certainly more questions than answers when it comes to the robbery on 9 February, 2020. The incident has given all his enemies – outside and within his party – plenty of ammunition to have a go at him. And speculation, name-calling and uncertainty will only grow the longer it takes to get to the bottom of it. It’s an opportunity that clearly was not going to be wasted on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the National Assembly...

Everyone wants – and deserves – answers from President Cyril Ramaphosa related to the robbery at his Limpopo game farm. There are certainly more questions than answers when it comes to the robbery on 9 February, 2020.

The incident has given all his enemies – outside and within his party – plenty of ammunition to have a go at him. And speculation, name-calling and uncertainty will only grow the longer it takes to get to the bottom of it.

It’s an opportunity that clearly was not going to be wasted on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the National Assembly over the past two days.

On Thursday, EFF members disrupted Ramaphosa while delivering his speech on the presidency’s budget vote.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the presidency budget which he tabled the day before but it was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs. We’ve seen this tactic used by the EFF in the years of Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

It in all likelihood won’t go away any time soon. Yes, due to the farm robbery being a criminal complaint, the law and due processes need to take place.

However, we will only see more of this the longer the president takes to give his account of what happened. Do it sooner, rather than later, Mr President.