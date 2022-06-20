Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
20 Jun 2022
5:00 am
Editorials

All-SA URC final worth celebrating

Editorial staff

Seeing the Cape Town stadium packed showed our sporting life is getting back to normal.

Evan Roos of the Stormers during the United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls at DHL Stadium on 18 June 2022 in Cape Town. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
It perhaps wasn’t champagne rugby in the final of the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the weekend, but it was a good reason to celebrate. We should really be raising a glass to two things: the health of South African rugby, much maligned by overseas opponents since our Rugby World Cup triumph in 2019 … and the health of the country in general, as Covid starts to recede. The 18-13 victory by the Stormers over the Bulls was not, by a long shot, the best match of the URC in terms of rugby spectacle – but it was a nail-biting,...

Read more on these topics