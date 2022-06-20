Citizen Reporter
20 Jun 2022
Elderly’s Covid crunch

Mental health: after-effects of virus hit those over 65 hard

The daily challenges brought about by Covid and the physical impact of the illness on the elderly have given rise to fresh concerns for the mental health and well-being of this already vulnerable age group. Dr Ryan Fuller, a psychiatrist specialising in geriatric mental health – or mental health of the aged – and practising at the Memory Care units at Netcare Akeso Alberton and Netcare Akeso Parktown, says people aged 65 and older are already at higher risk of memory-related mental health conditions, such as dementia, which causes confusion, memory loss and difficulties in thinking. “Approximately five percent of...

