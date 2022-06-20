Elderly’s Covid crunch

The daily challenges brought about by Covid and the physical impact of the illness on the elderly have given rise to fresh concerns for the mental health and well-being of this already vulnerable age group. Dr Ryan Fuller, a psychiatrist specialising in geriatric mental health – or mental health of the aged – and practising at the Memory Care units at Netcare Akeso Alberton and Netcare Akeso Parktown, says people aged 65 and older are already at higher risk of memory-related mental health conditions, such as dementia, which causes confusion, memory loss and difficulties in thinking. “Approximately five percent of...

Dr Ryan Fuller, a psychiatrist specialising in geriatric mental health – or mental health of the aged – and practising at the Memory Care units at Netcare Akeso Alberton and Netcare Akeso Parktown, says people aged 65 and older are already at higher risk of memory-related mental health conditions, such as dementia, which causes confusion, memory loss and difficulties in thinking.

“Approximately five percent of 65 year olds suffer from some form of dementia, the prevalence of which doubles every five years, so at the age of 70, about 10% will have dementia,” he says.

“Reports are indicating that long Covid shows cognitive problems in the elderly that can be equivalent to dropping 10 points in IQ [intelligence quotient]. Such a dramatic change in a short space of time can naturally lead to a state of confusion and frustration, further impacting their mental health,” he says.

“In addition to this, elderly people, who are often quite isolated, have become even more so due to Covid, worsening feelings of loneliness and anxiety.

“We have seen an increase in psychotic depression in the form of paranoia, delusions such as imagined theft, as well as hallucinations, typically corresponding to the person’s mood,” he says.

“In some cases the stress of the pandemic has unmasked underlying disorders such as schizophrenia, while in other cases we are seeing a new onset of psychotic disorders such as paraphrenia, where the intellect of the individual is not impacted but they display signs of paranoia and are resistant to seeking help.

“Depression and stress can also lead to memory-related problems and it is worth noting that untreated depression is a risk factor for dementia.

“Cognitive ability aside, there is no need for anyone who is feeling stressed or depressed to suffer in silence.

“It is not always easy for the generations of people currently over the age of 65 to talk about mental health but safe spaces do exist for the very purpose of them being able to express themselves.

“This can make all the difference to their quality of life and can serve to maintain connectedness between elderly individuals and their loved ones.”

Nutritional deficiencies are not uncommon in the elderly, who may lack the energy to prepare fresh nutritious meals and have perhaps not included any supplements to replace the nutrition they were previously able to obtain through their diets.

Such physical factors play a significant role in the deterioration of mental health and can lead to enduring depression and conditions such as delirium, which could be mistaken for dementia.

“A delirious patient may present as being very confused but with the correct treatment, which may be something as simple as a vitamin or folate supplement, their mental state can improve. If left untreated delirium can be life threatening.

“In the ageing population we see a higher prevalence of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes. These illnesses are a risk for vascular dementia, with stroke or mini stroke being a very real threat to mental health.

“Even with a mini stroke, psychiatric intervention as early on as possible is highly advisable to help address any potential cognitive deterioration. This also pertains to ensuring the physical safety of the individual. It is imperative to conduct a psychosocial assessment.

“If it is advisable for the individual not to live alone, counselling can go a long way to achieving the most effective outcomes in assisting both the individual and their family to adjust.

“We would wish to promote a sense of independence as far as possible,” he says.