29 Jun 2022
We are all guilty in Enyobeni tavern tragedy

Our addiction to booze is the root of many of the evils in our society – the main one being gender-based violence.

Photo: Compilation of videos shared on Twitter
There are still unanswered questions about how 21 youngsters died in a tavern in East London. And, knowing the slow way our wheels of justice grind, it’s going to be some time before we get answers. But, whatever the cause is eventually determined to be – and whoever is held legally responsible – the awful tragedy focuses a spotlight on our society. Many blamed the tavern owner for putting profits above safety. Yet, video evidence shows there were hundreds of children swamping the venue, eager to celebrate the end of mid-year exams. Others accused licensing authorities of not enforcing laws...

