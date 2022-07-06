Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
6 Jul 2022
6:00 am
Premium

Cyril Ramaphosa under attack as allies turn back on president

Eric Naki

His silence over alleged stolen millions from his game farm, spiralling food and fuel prices and load shedding have put Ramaphosa inline of fire – but court judgment on Marikana massacre has even loyalists calling for his head.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidency Budget Vote Debate on 10 June 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to go from his opponents – and now even his supposedly friendly comrades have come forward to demand he must pack his bags. Will his long silence over his Phala Phala farm episode save him from his downfall, with the current barrage of criticism levelled against him? This is the question that lingers as the beleaguered president’s woes multiply. The Marikana judgment was the latest to confront him. The High Court in Johannesburg stopped short of putting the blame on him for the massacre in which 45 people were killed in police action in...

Read more on these topics