Eric Naki
6 Jul 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa under attack as allies turn back on president
His silence over alleged stolen millions from his game farm, spiralling food and fuel prices and load shedding have put Ramaphosa inline of fire – but court judgment on Marikana massacre has even loyalists calling for his head.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidency Budget Vote Debate on 10 June 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
