Electric cars have an important role to play towards carbon neutrality, but naysayers questioning their practicality during periods of never-ending loadshedding do have a valid point.

But then even the most stubborn petrolheads will agree that internal combustion engines are also not the definitive answer going forward in the wake of the ever-increasing petrol price.

So what if there was a way to convince both tree huggers that not all cars that guzzle fossil fuels are evil … and petrolheads that embracing change won’t be the end of the world either.

Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid to the rescue

Such a dual power source combination does exist. It comes in the form of a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, like the Volvo XC60 AWD T8 Recharge we recently had on test.

This is the flagship derivative of the Swedish manufacturer’s medium SUV range and shares the same dual power source as the figurehead of Volvo’s large SUV, the XC90 AWD T8 Recharge.

Unlike other hybrid vehicles, which solely uses its international combustion engine to power the electrical system, plug-in hybrids require external charging from a power point. The beauty of plug-in hybrids is that it offers the best of both worlds.

Think twice before taking on this mommy wagon at the red light.

One the one side, you get a proper internal combustion engine mean enough to get Greta Thunberg’s attention. One load shedding is not going to affect in any shape or form.

On the other side, you could sneak past the Swedish environmentalist completely carbon emission and noise free while driving solely on the electric system. And in doing so, you save some of your hard-earning cash at the pumps.

Safe doesn’t mean boring

Better yet, put the two power sources together and you get pure motoring bliss in the form of the fastest Volvo ever offered in South Africa.

Just because the Swedish carmaker is renowned for making cars extremely safe and then limit them to a top speed of 180km/h does not mean their products can’t be exhilarating.

This was proven by Road Test Editor Mark Jones’ high-performance test at the Gerotek Testing Facilities. The Volvo XC60 AWD T8 Recharge reached 100 km/h from a standstill in 4.79 seconds, bettering Volvo’s claimed time by one hundredth of a second.

In the process, it officially became the fastest Volvo Mark has tested, knocking the S60 Polestar, which recorded a 5.29-second sprint, off its perch.

Back in 2016, before Volvo’s top speed limit of 180 km/h kicked in, the Polestar did manage to reach 256 km/h before running out of road.

The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge draws it power from a 233 kW 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 107 kW electric motor.

The two combines for a total of 340 kW of power and 709 Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via eight-speed Geartronic transmission.

As far as the different power sources go, you can choose which ones you want to use during a trip. You have the option of choosing the engine and using only petrol, go for pure electric and utilise the battery and electric motor or opt for a hybrid combination enabling the car to switch seamlessly between power source to ensure optimal performance during the ride.

Volvo XC60’s battery pack

The T8 Recharge uses a 11.6-kWh lithium-ion battery which gives a pure electric range of around 50 km. Yes, this dwarfs in comparison to fully electric cars which are equipped with much big batteries, but we are not comparing apples with apples here.

The Volvo XC60’s battery can be recharged from a normal plug point at your home within eight hours from completely empty.

This means you don’t need any additional high-speed charger and that you should be able to charge it to at least close to full during loadshedding.

The XC60’s cabin is as classy as you’d expect from a top-notch Volvo.

The reality is that most daily commuters on average drive less than 50 km per day. But, on days where more mileage is done, or for long distance travelling, the 70-litre petrol engine’s full range will take care of the rest.

Volvo claims that the XC60 T8 Recharge will only sip 2.4 litres of petrol for every 100 km, which is based on the car utilising both the engine and electric system.

But, the reality is that this number can range from 0 to over 10, depending on which power source you use or how far and fast you drive. If you opt for to drive in pure electric and stay within the electric range every day, you will not use a drop of fuel.

It is important to keep in mind though that the electric part is not free as you still need to fund the charging.

It is slightly more complicated to work out the total cost seeing you have to account for both charging costs and petrol expenses. But, the rule of thumb will be the more you drive off the electric system and the less of the engine, the cheaper it will be.

Conclusion

Some car manufacturers believe that hybrid technology is here to stay for decades before – and if – full electric technology becomes the norm.

A plug-in hybrid in the form of the Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge adds a lot of weight to that prediction, albeit pricey at R1 278 900 for the R-Design designation.

Its versatility makes it perfectly suited for South African motorists’ needs. And, its living proof that tree huggers and petrolheads can sit around the same table… that is at least until the menu comes out.

Road test data

Model: Volvo XC60 T8 AWD Recharge R-Design

Gearbox: 8-Speed Geartronic Transmission

Engine: 2.0-litre Turbocharged + Electric

Power: 340 kW @ 6 000 rpm

Torque: 709 Nm @ 2 000 rpm

Licensing Mass: 2 187 kg

Power to Weight: 155 kW / Tonne

Power to Capacity: 173 kW / Litre

0-100 km/h: 4.79 Seconds

1/4 Mile (402.34 m): 13.03 Seconds @ 175.48 km/h

1/2 Mile (804.68 m): N/A

1 Km (1000 m): N/A

60-100 km/h: 2.64 Seconds (in Drive Sport)

80-120 km/h: 3.17 Seconds (in Drive Sport)

60-140 km/h: 6.72 Seconds (in Drive Sport)

Claimed Top Speed: 180 km/h

Fuel Consumption: 2.41-litres / 100 km Claimed (10.1-litres Test Average)

Fuel Tank Size: 70 litres

Fuel Range: 2 917 km Claimed (693 km on Test)

CO2 Emissions: 37 g/km

Vehicle Odometer: 5 124 Km

Test Temperature: 6 Degrees

Tyres Size: 255/40 R21

Tyres Make: Pirelli P Zero

Warranty: 5-Year/100 000 Km

Maintenance Plan: 5-Year/100 000 Km

Priced From: R1 278 900

Test Date: 9 June 2022

For more information and latest pricing visit volvocars.co.za