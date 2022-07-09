Editorial staff
9 Jul 2022
Springboks must beware of the Dragon’s fire

Wales came here to win the series and are now playing for survival.

Wales captain Dan Biggar remonstrates with the referee after a Springbok try during the first Test at Loftus. Picture: Gallo Images
No one would have predicted the Springbok coach would make 14 changes to his starting line-up, and 19 in total, for today’s second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein after the world champions squeaked home with a narrow 32-29 victory at Loftus Versfeld last weekend. Only veteran lock Eben Etzebeth remains in the Springbok run-on side, while regular skipper Siya Kolisi is not even on the bench. Flyhalf Handre Pollard will lead South Africa this afternoon. It’s a move that has irked some experts, with former British & Irish Lions great Gareth Edwards saying the number of changes is disrespectful to...

