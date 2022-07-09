Springboks must beware of the Dragon’s fire

No one would have predicted the Springbok coach would make 14 changes to his starting line-up, and 19 in total, for today’s second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein after the world champions squeaked home with a narrow 32-29 victory at Loftus Versfeld last weekend. Only veteran lock Eben Etzebeth remains in the Springbok run-on side, while regular skipper Siya Kolisi is not even on the bench. Flyhalf Handre Pollard will lead South Africa this afternoon. It’s a move that has irked some experts, with former British & Irish Lions great Gareth Edwards saying the number of changes is disrespectful to...

No one would have predicted the Springbok coach would make 14 changes to his starting line-up, and 19 in total, for today’s second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein after the world champions squeaked home with a narrow 32-29 victory at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.

Only veteran lock Eben Etzebeth remains in the Springbok run-on side, while regular skipper Siya Kolisi is not even on the bench.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard will lead South Africa this afternoon.

It’s a move that has irked some experts, with former British & Irish Lions great Gareth Edwards saying the number of changes is disrespectful to Welsh rugby.

ALSO READ: Watch: New-look Boks are an insult to Wales, but they’re no ‘B’ team

However, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber replied: “Many would ask: Why don’t you wrap up the series and then give them [fringe players] a go in the last Test?”

He added: “If the players chosen for the second Test are going to face New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in France next year, they must perform under pressure.

Wales did not come here to compete. They came here to win the series and are now playing for survival.

So, we will face a fierce Welsh side.”

Stretching back to 1964, in 11 previous Tests, including two in Bloemfontein, between the two nations in South Africa, Wales have never beaten the hosts.

It’s a record local fans will be hoping remains intact today, but beware the wounded Dragon.