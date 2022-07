How can we forgive Russian President Vladimir Putin for what he’s doing to Ukrainians? And how can we forgive former president Jacob Zuma for what he and cronies have done and are still covertly doing to this nation? We can’t. Unless we make sense of the biblical aspiration of “seventy-seven times”. I concede this could apply to less serious misdemeanours, but I can’t see deliberate murder, torture, rape and theft (of the poor) in the same light. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa opens up about his conversation with Putin These monsters must be dealt with. Like being wiped out of society. Permanently....

Measured against current societal behaviour, they’re insane, imbalanced, irrational, psychotic, unhinged.

Naturally, “limousine liberals” would beg to differ, claiming it’s possible to rehabilitate these murderous morons.

On the other hand, if they were more the “Limosin” type, perhaps they’d face reality Snag is, by the time law enforcers have the paperwork done, the felons and their rotten retinue have gone.

Take Putin. Do you for a moment think he hadn’t planned his escape from the day he embarked on the killing spree?

His hidden investments in a carefully selected country will guarantee him a safe haven. South Africa would be an ideal place to retire in safety.

Here, the crooks, despite being fingered by the Zondo inquiry and investigations with screeds of documentation proving their guilt, are still free citizens.

Some still hold top positions with outlandish packages, others continue to steal. So Putin and Zuma can, without fear of arrest, enjoy the rest of their lives in comfort.

Had I been given supernatural powers, how would I inflict the harshest punishment on them?

I’d herd them onto a plane and reminiscent of Around the World in 80 Days, put them on public display and force them to explain their abominable actions.

Then I’ll have them dropped off on a desert island with minimum life-supporting infrastructure to eke out an existence forever.

However, two problems arise from this pipe dream, albeit justified; even exemplary: it makes me a monster and in no way will it save the millions of suffering souls.

We can only hope some day soon the world court is able to do the right thing.

