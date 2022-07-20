Somebody just bring Percy Tau home, please!  

For many years South African footballers have not been shy to make a move abroad, only to return quicker than they left. ALSO READ: Caf reveals final list of award nominees This is largely because of the failure to adapt to a different kind of football than that of the Premier Soccer League, or not getting game time, or simply just being homesick. Whatever the reason is, they always come back home and it is about time that Percy Tau packs his bags and returns to the PSL. Percy Tau is, as you would know, currently in the books of...

This is largely because of the failure to adapt to a different kind of football than that of the Premier Soccer League, or not getting game time, or simply just being homesick. Whatever the reason is, they always come back home and it is about time that Percy Tau packs his bags and returns to the PSL.

Percy Tau is, as you would know, currently in the books of Egyptian giants Al-Ahly but he was only signed there because Pitso Mosimane was in charge.

Tau and Mosimane share a father and son kind of relationship as it was “Jingles” who promoted him from the Mamelodi Sundowns academy, andf loaned him out only to recall him from his loan spell and parachute him into the 2016 Caf Champions League winning squad.

The former PSL Footballer of the Season’s career is hanging in the balance after Mosimane left The Red Devils in June. What are the guarantees that he will get game time under new management? Since “Jingles” left, Tau has only featured in two of the nine games post the Mosimane era. It was always an elephant in the room, what if Mosimane got fired, what was going to happen to Tau?

Now that the issue is laid bare and all indications are there that Tau might suffer the same fate he did at Brighton & Hove Albion where he was not given the time of day. He moved away from England to get game time, and he is now stuck in a similar situation, not even a full year into his four-year contract with the African giants.

Someone, somewhere in the PSL has to repatriate Tau so he can play regularly. There is no doubt that he can walk into any starting line-up in the DStv Premiership ,whenever he is fit. It also does not help Bafana Bafana in any way to have a star player who is reduced to a spectator by his club. Tau should be playing week-in week-out given his talent and ability, and at 28 years old, his career should be at the peak of its ppwers. .

In plain simple terms – bring Percy Tau home! Enough is enough.